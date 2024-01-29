AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $62.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
NYSE AXS opened at $59.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
