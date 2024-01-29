Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ayro by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Trading Down 3.2 %

AYRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,070. Ayro has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.64.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.70). Ayro had a negative net margin of 3,238.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Ayro will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

