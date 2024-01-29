Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azbil Price Performance

YMATF opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50. Azbil has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Azbil Company Profile

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

