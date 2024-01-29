Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $174.94 million and $2.29 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002619 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $2,211,070.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.