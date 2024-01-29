Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.92

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$48.92 and last traded at C$47.60, with a volume of 2327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$396,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$396,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

