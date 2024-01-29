Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BARC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 247.60 ($3.15).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 149.24 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.94, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.53).

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($134,539.92). Also, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($353,240.15). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

