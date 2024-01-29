Barclays Boosts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $55.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.47. 1,113,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 523,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

