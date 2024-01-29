Barclays Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $57.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 785,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,470. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $221,775,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

