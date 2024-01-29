Barclays PLC Acquires 699,585 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,585 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of General Electric worth $330,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

