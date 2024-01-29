Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $348,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $445.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,819. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $450.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.