Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $414,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. 6,078,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,782,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

