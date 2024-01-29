Barclays PLC Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336,886 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.96% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $493,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.51. 312,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,679. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.