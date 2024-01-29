Barclays PLC Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,787 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Barclays PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,005,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

PG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.71. 4,135,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

