Barclays PLC Has $1.13 Billion Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,130,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,302,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,131,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.