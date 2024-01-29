Barclays PLC Has $369.16 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,226,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of Applied Materials worth $369,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,796,000 after buying an additional 1,119,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

AMAT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

