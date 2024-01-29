Barclays PLC Has $759.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,373,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,429 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.51% of Intel worth $759,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intel by 982.9% during the third quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 129,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 35,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $43.18. 30,488,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,350,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.