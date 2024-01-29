Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569,714 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 7.64% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $379,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,943 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $22.14. 27,664,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,003,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $32.68.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

