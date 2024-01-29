Barclays PLC Sells 949,750 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,966,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 949,750 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $819,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,589.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $3,451,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.09.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,936,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,838,492. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

