Barclays PLC Sells 9,992 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,403,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $612,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,801. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

