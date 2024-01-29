Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 331,254 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Salesforce worth $581,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.10 on Monday, hitting $285.04. 2,606,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,937. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $285.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average of $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,323,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,323,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,385,805 shares of company stock worth $359,034,895 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

