Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basanite Price Performance

BASA opened at $0.01 on Monday. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

