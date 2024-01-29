Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMWYY stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

