BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $13.73. 20,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

