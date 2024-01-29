BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 120,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 993,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,081. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

