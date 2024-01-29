Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $24.29

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $26.05. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 222,658 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

