BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $156.59 and last traded at $156.59. Approximately 55,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 307,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.90.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in BeiGene by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after buying an additional 588,294 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in BeiGene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,346,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BeiGene by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.