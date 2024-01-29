Beldex Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $275.59 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.66 or 0.05344947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014079 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,021,669 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,961,669 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

