Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. 199,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,401. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Articles

