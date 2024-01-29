Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

