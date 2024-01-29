Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

BTTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

About Better Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

