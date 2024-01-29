Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Better Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %
BTTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.61.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics
About Better Therapeutics
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Better Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.