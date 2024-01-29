B&I Capital AG Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

B&I Capital AG trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up approximately 0.5% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 250.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,950. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.