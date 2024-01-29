B&I Capital AG Raises Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Four Corners Property Trust makes up 1.4% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 75,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,242. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 127.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.