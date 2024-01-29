B&I Capital AG Sells 1,550 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

B&I Capital AG lowered its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Safehold comprises about 2.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.59% of Safehold worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Safehold by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,956 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Safehold by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,926 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Safehold by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Up 0.4 %

SAFE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. 62,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,847. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

