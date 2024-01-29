B&I Capital AG Sells 6,190 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

B&I Capital AG trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust accounts for 2.2% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.18% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,956,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,578 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,993. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.