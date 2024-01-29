Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGFV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 120,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 2.49. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

