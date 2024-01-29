BILL (NYSE:BILL) Trading 4.9% Higher

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.29 and last traded at $77.99. 316,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,502,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

BILL Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,203,000 after acquiring an additional 66,951 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

