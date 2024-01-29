BILL (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 4.9%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.29 and last traded at $77.99. Approximately 316,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,502,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

