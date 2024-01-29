Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.0 %

TECH stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 235,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,865. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

