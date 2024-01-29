BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
BIOLASE Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of BIOL opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BIOLASE
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.