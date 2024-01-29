BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BIOLASE Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.