Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTS remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Monday. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435. Biophytis has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

