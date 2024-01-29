Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 448,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 367,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biora Therapeutics by 324.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BIOR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 118,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

