Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.55

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.55 and last traded at C$15.53, with a volume of 25156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

Bird Construction Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$841.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.699536 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

