BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $43,016.08

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $43,016.08 or 1.00049481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $534.21 million and approximately $606,259.23 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017375 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011197 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00203613 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,149.64904044 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $602,497.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

