Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.03 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $39,922.04 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00127779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039115 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

