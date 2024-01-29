Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 721,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,307 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.60.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 17.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
