Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 721,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,307 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 17.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $6,444,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $3,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

