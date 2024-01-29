BitShares Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $149,058.26 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

