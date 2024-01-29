BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $820.26 million and $24.06 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001368 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003557 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002102 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
