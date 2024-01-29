Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1,594.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,716 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 1,114,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

