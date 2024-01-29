Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 16.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.6% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 58.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.0% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,880,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,699,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

