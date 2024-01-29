Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $403.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

